By Anne Elise Parks
(CBSDFW.COM) – As we wrap up what has been a very dry summer, drought conditions continue to spread across the region each week. For many North Texans, that means burn bans.

In fact, some 20 counties are currently under a burn ban. CBS 11 meteorologist Anne Elise Parks explains how these are implemented and what to do if you find yourself under a ban.

Latest counties under a burn ban include:

  • Wise
  • Collin
  • Rockwall
  • Kaufman
  • Parker
  • Palo Pinto
  • Stephens
  • Eastland
  • Comanche
  • Erath
  • Somervell
  • Bosque
  • Johnson
  • Hill
  • Ellis
  • Navarro
  • Limestone
  • Freestone
  • Anderson
  • Henderson

