(CBSDFW.COM) – As we wrap up what has been a very dry summer, drought conditions continue to spread across the region each week. For many North Texans, that means burn bans.
In fact, some 20 counties are currently under a burn ban. CBS 11 meteorologist Anne Elise Parks explains how these are implemented and what to do if you find yourself under a ban.
Latest counties under a burn ban include:
- Wise
- Collin
- Rockwall
- Kaufman
- Parker
- Palo Pinto
- Stephens
- Eastland
- Comanche
- Erath
- Somervell
- Bosque
- Johnson
- Hill
- Ellis
- Navarro
- Limestone
- Freestone
- Anderson
- Henderson
