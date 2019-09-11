  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:mass shooting, Midland, Odessa, Seth Ator, Shooting, Texas, West Texas


ODESSA, MIDLAND (CBSDFW.COM) — Police say the gunman who killed seven people in West Texas last month was destructive and violent while hospitalized at a psychiatric facility nearly two decades ago.

Waco Assistant Chief Robert Lanning said Wednesday that Seth Ator was being treated in July 2001 at an in-patient facility in the city, about 105 miles south of Dallas.

Seth Ator (Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Lanning says Ator tore down the ceiling in his room, broke a chair, punched a hole in a wall and was so threatening some staff locked themselves in a nursing station.

Ator was later locked in a “seclusion room.” Lanning says when security went into the room Ator approached them holding a piece of pipe he’d pried from the toilet, and they pepper sprayed him.

Hospital staff also says Ator also had suicidal tendencies after trying to break into a woman’s home in Lorena, Texas, after threatening to kill her brother.

Lanning says his statements are based on a police report from the incident. The Associated Press has filed a public records request for the report.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments