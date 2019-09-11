AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas-based singer-songwriter Daniel Johnston died Wednesday morning at his home outside of Houston.

In a statement released by the Hi, How Are You Project — a mental health foundation supported by Johnston and his family — it was announced that the 58-year-old died of natural causes.

The Johnston family is deeply saddened to announce the death of their brother, Daniel Johnston.

He passed away from natural causes this morning at his home outside of Houston, Texas.

Daniel was a singer, songwriter, an artist, and a friend to all. Although he struggled with mental health issues for much of his adult life, Daniel triumphed over his illness through his prolific output of art and songs. He inspired countless fans, artists, and songwriters with his message that no matter how dark the day that “true love will find you in the end.”

Johnston’s life and music inspired the project to encourage open conversation around mental health.

His older brother, Dick Johnston, said he always wanted Johnston to feel like his own person, and in control of his own life.

“Since beginning to work and travel with him in about 2003, we gratefully were able to travel the entire globe for over a decade to get out before the fans. He was always, everywhere, warmly received and he at least knew he was well loved,” Dick said. “Health issues have plagued us for years, but I’m glad for the time we had.”

Hi, How Are You Project Co-Founder and Johnston’s manager of over 25 years Tom Gimbel also spoke over his death.

“It has been the greatest honor and privilege of my professional life to work with Daniel Johnston — someone who I consider to be one of the greatest songwriting geniuses of our time,” Gimbel said. “In our time together Daniel was more than an artist; he was a friend, he was family. I will miss him greatly but will smile every time I hear his songs.”