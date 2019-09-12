FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After two women were raped and another was found deceased, dumped on the same road where one of the sexual assaults happened within a span of ten days, police have arrested a suspect.
The Fort Worth Police Department arrested Lee Dexter Joiner, 31, on two counts of Sexual Assault and one outstanding Dallas County arrest warrant for Indecent Exposure. Additionally, Joiner was charged with Capital Murder, which happened on Sept. 7, 2019.
Detectives identified Joiner as a potential suspect in three crimes against women. The first one happened on August 29 in the 1900 block of S. Ederville Road. A 38-year-old woman was sexually assaulted. The second sexual assault happened only days later, on September 3, when a 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.
Four days later, on September 7, a 53-year-old woman was found dead on 1500 S. Ederville Road.
Joiner was interviewed and is currently in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.
