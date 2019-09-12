DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Amazon announced its Regional Air Hub at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport will open in October bringing with it 300 full-time jobs.
The Regional Air Hub is the first build-to-suit airport project of its kind in the Amazon Air network and was designed to support Amazon Air’s larger scale regional needs, including sortation capability and infrastructure to handle multiple flights daily.
“We are excited to start flying to and from our new facility at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport very soon – this facility will allow us to offer even more selection and faster delivery to our customers,” said Sarah Rhoads, Vice President of Amazon Global Air. “This is our latest investment in Texas and we look forward to hiring top talent from the local community.”
Amazon said its new hub will include daily flights and allow the company to further serve its customer base in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
