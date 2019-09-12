DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) — An American Airlines flight was deplaned after experiencing a “mechanical issue prior to takeoff” at DFW Airport Thursday afternoon.
In a statement released by the airline, the airline said the plane was stopped moments before taking off but was “stopped safely” on the runway.
This afternoon at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), American Airlines flight 779, a Boeing 737 with service to Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), experienced a mechanical issue prior to takeoff. The aircraft stopped safely on the runway before takeoff and is being inspected by our maintenance team.
The airline also reported that all 151 customers and six crew members deplaned via air stairs without injury and were bused to the terminal where they are expected to board another aircraft shortly.
