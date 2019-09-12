FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Federal prosecutors shared more details about the May abduction of an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl in a court hearing today.

The judge heard arguments about whether to suppress part of the suspect’s interrogation. Michael Webb is accused of kidnapping the girl as she walked with her mother.

Today Webb’s attorneys asked the judge to throw out the first three hours of the interrogation, claiming Webb was sleep-deprived and not in any shape to answer questions. They said Webb was “groggy” in the patrol car on the way to the police department, and that he repeatedly told officers and FBI agents that he hadn’t slept in three days.

Prosecutors questioned FBI special agent Chris Thompson about his interactions with Webb. Thompson said Webb was alert and articulate throughout the interview, answering questions in detail and saying he wanted to talk to investigators. When asked why he thought he was there, Webb replied, “A little girl. That little girl.”

Webb allegedly described “maneuvering” around the mother to grab the girl. Thompson said Webb first claimed that someone had paid him to kidnap and “sexually violate” her, but later said that person was not involved.

Other testimony included details about the night Webb was arrested at a hotel in Forest Hill. When Webb refused to unlock the door officers knocked it down. They found Webb unclothed and held him on the ground until they could get the girl out of the room and to safety.

Webb’s trial is expected to start later this month.