The family of El Paso shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, has issued a statement following the gunman’s indictment Thursday.

A little over a month ago, Crusius travelled from his hometown of Allen to El Paso — specifically to target Mexicans in a mass shooting that ultimately claimed the lives of 22 people and left more than two dozen injured.

We, as a family, are aware of the grand jury’s indictment today regarding Patrick. The tragedy weighs heavily on our hearts and minds each and every day. It is important to respect the rule of law, including the grand jury’s decision and the district attorney’s office. There is a legal path forward that will now allow justice to become clear. It is in that spirit that we intend to honor all involved — from the victims, to law enforcement, to the courts and citizens tasked with their obligations in the judicial process. We will make no further comments to ensure the integrity of the court process, other than to say we continue to pray for all those touched — most especially the victims and their families.