FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One man has been critically wounded in a fire at a commercial building in Fort Worth.
Fire spokesperson Mike Drivdahl explained that flames were shooting from the side of the building, in the 3700 block of Belknap, when crews arrived.
In the process of fighting the blaze firefighters found the seriously injured victim still inside the building. The man was taken to the burn unit at Parkland Hospital in Dallas by CareFlite helicopter.
There were several other people in the building when the fire started and another person had minor injuries.
Officials would not say if they thought the fire was intentionally set, but said they had reason to believe the fire should be investigated.
Most of the fire damage was contained to the rear of the building, where the victim was found. No word yet on damage estimates.
