FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Cedar Hill middle school teacher has been convicted of capital murder in the shooting deaths of his two neighbors in October 2016.
Cary Heath was found guilty on Thursday after the jury determined that he killed his two neighbors, Daniel Derek Haros and Phillip Michael Evans, in Fort Worth.
Authorities said the deadly shootings happened after a Halloween party in the 800 block of Buffalo Springs Drive on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016.
Heath was a teacher at Permenter Middle School, and he was arrested in the parking lot of the campus on Oct 24, 2016.
His wife, Tiffany Heath, was also arrested for tampering with evidence after authorities said she allegedly cleaned blood out of a gun safe and hid a rifle magazine under a bed.
The jury will now determine the sentencing for Heath.
