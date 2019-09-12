FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former North Texas real estate agent, accused of taking nearly a half-million dollars from her clients and business partners, finds herself in the middle of another investigation.

In June, a state jail felony theft arrest warrant was issued for Ashley Williams Creamer after her former employer, 24Hour Fitness, reported to police an accusation of embezzlement of nearly $10,000.

Faced with multiple lawsuits filed by real estate clients along with an investigation by the Texas Real Estate Commission, in August 2018 Creamer took a job with 24Hour Fitness as an assistant to the regional vice president.

According to Frisco police records, two months after taking the job Creamer allegedly started using her company card for personal use. The fitness club accused Creamer of racking up $9,957 in unauthorized purchases in a three-month span.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, when Creamer was confronted by her employer she said the card “had been stolen”.

But when Creamer was shown video from inside a Frisco Target store allegedly showing her using the company credit card for personal transactions, according to the warrant, Creamer “ceased all future communication” with 24Hour Fitness.

Last month, Creamer turned herself into the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and posted bond. The case has not yet been heard by a grand jury.

The CBS 11 I-Team tried to ask Creamer about this latest investigation but both she and her attorney have declined to speak with the I-Team.

The day after Creamer posted bond, the former real estate agent filed a voluntary petition for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in the U.S. Eastern District of Texas Court listing more than 50 creditors with a total liabilities of more than $840,523.

At least 26 property owners reported Creamer failed to give them thousands of dollars of rent money she collected when working as their property manager.

In May, the Texas Real Estate Commission revoked Creamer’s real estate license, cited her with 68 violations, and issued a fine of $122,000 — the largest fine the commission has handed out in years.

The amount the property owners claim Creamer failed to pay is more than $350,000, according to court records and official complaints filed with the TREC.

Several former clients have filed reports with police but Creamer has not been charged with any crime in the real estate investigation.