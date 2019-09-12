EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An El Paso County Grand Jury has indicted Patrick Crusius for Capital Murder in connection to the shooting deaths of 22 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3, 2019.
Many of the dead had Latino last names and eight of them were Mexican nationals.
The 21-year-old told officers after the attack, “I’m the shooter,” according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Crusius later waived his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with detectives, telling them that he had driven to El Paso from his home in the Dallas suburb of Allen — which is a more than a 10-hour drive from El Paso — and that he was targeting Mexicans in the attack.
Authorities believe Crusius posted a racist manifesto that railed against an influx of Hispanics into the U.S. shortly before the attack.
Capital Murder is the highest charge in the State of Texas and is punishable by death or life imprisonment without parole if found guilty. District Attorney Jaime Esparza said he will seek the death penalty.
The District Attorney’s Office will continue to work hard to ensure that justice is done and is committed to assisting the victims through the judicial process.
