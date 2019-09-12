NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The manufacture some of the fastest, most expensive, and some say best sports cars in the world and now the company is headed to Texas.
McLaren is relocating its North American headquarters from New York to a high tech facility in Coppell.
Officials said the growth of their supercar brand requires a “larger facility with greater storage and service capacity” and they apparently found that in a 30,000 square foot facility off of Belt Line Road.
McLaren North America President Tony Joseph said, “This new Texas facility means we now have the space and location to deliver even faster and effective support to our 27 strong retailer network as well as be cost effective in both the maintenance of our own vehicle fleet and provision of training courses to our retail partners.”
The British automaker, famous for its carbon fiber chassis, said new facility will be home to more than two-dozen employees. “McLaren is a great corporate partner with a long history of excellence and they will bring more high quality job opportunities to the area,” said Mindi Hurley, with City of Coppell. “We are honored that they have chosen Coppell as their new home.”
McLaren says they will be able to “maintain, service and store company owned marketing, press and Pure McLaren experience event vehicles on-site” in Coppell.
The corporate headquarters move is expected to be completed during October.
