



Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke sparked conversation during Thursday evening’s Democratic debate after he said he would ban guns like the AR-15 and AK-47 and require owners to sell them back to the government.

“Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” the former Texas representative exclaimed during the debate when asked about his plans if elected president.

One particular reaction from an elected official caught the eye of O’Rourke and his campaign.

In a now-deleted tweet, Texas GOP Rep. Briscoe Cain said: “My AR is ready for you Robert Francis.”

O’Rourke responded to Cain’s tweet, claiming that the tweet is a death threat.

This is a death threat, Representative. Clearly, you shouldn't own an AR-15—and neither should anyone else. pic.twitter.com/jsiZmwjMDs — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 13, 2019

“This is a death threat, Representative. Clearly, you shouldn’t own an AR-15—and neither should anyone else,” O’Rourke said.

During the debate, the former representative from El Paso talked about what he would do about gun violence and referenced the recent mass shootings in his hometown and Midland-Odessa.

Twenty-two people were killed in El Paso on Aug. 3 in a deadly rampage that the suspected shooter claimed was fueled by racism. The shooter was indicted on Thursday for capital murder and will face the death penalty.

“A racism and violence that have long been a part of America was welcomed out into the open and directed toward my hometown of El Paso, Texas where 22 people were killed, dozens more grievously injured by a man carrying a weapon he should never have been able to buy in the first place, inspired to kill by our president,” O’Rourke said during his opening statement at the debate.

The suspect in the Midland-Odessa shooting that left seven dead was killed by police. Authorities said the suspect bought the assault-style weapon used in the shooting from a private seller.

Rep. Cain later responded to O’Rourke’s death threat claim by tweeted, “You’re a child Robert Francis.”