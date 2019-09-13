Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — An Alert 2 was issued at Dallas Love Field Airport Friday afternoon, after a Southwest Airlines passenger reported a threat to a flight via their personal social media account.
Around 2:30 p.m., the inbound flight from Lubbock reported an FAA emergency with a possible bomb on the flight, the Dallas Police Department said.
Typically, an Alert 2 is issued by airport communications when a pilot indicates significant malfunction with an aircraft, that may affect the operation or control.
Southwest has since confirmed the threat was non-credible and the flight landed “uneventfully,” but was secured in an isolated area where law enforcement was present.
The FBI and Federal Marshal’s Office are currently investigating.
