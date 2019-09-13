KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating after a Keller ISD student reported suspicious activity at a bus stop Friday.
The incident occurred at the bus top near North Beach Street and Basswood Boulevard, where the suspect claimed that the student’s mother asked her to give the student a ride.
Keller ISD said in a statement that the student found it suspicious and immediately backed away from the vehicle. They said when a second car passed the bus stop, the stranger drove away.
The suspect is described as a white female with brown hair and a messy bun, wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt.
In turn, officials gave parents tips to discuss with their children:
- Never talk to a stranger. If a stranger tries to talk to you, run away and find the nearest trusted adult. If the stranger attempts to follow you, continue running and yell, “Stranger Danger!”
- Walk to and from school or bus stops in groups.
- Never accept a ride without first getting permission from your parents.
- Never take shortcuts; always stick to the route you have agreed upon with your parents, and stay on main roadways.
- Never let people know if you are going home alone.
- Have your parent help you make a list of safe places you can go for help along walking routes.
- Never leave school with anyone without checking with school officials.
Anyone with information on this incident or the suspect is asked to contact FWPD.
You must log in to post a comment.