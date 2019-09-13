THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — We lost pop/rock singer Eddie Money Friday morning. He passed away at 70 from complications of esophageal cancer.
Born Edward Mahoney on March 2, 1949 in Brooklyn, New York, Money charted eleven times on the Billboard Hot 100 — two charted as top 10 songs. Three of them were #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart. He was under contract with Columbia Records for a number of years with nearly 30 million records sold over four decades.
His most successful song was “Take Me Home Tonight”, released August 16, 1986. It was written by Mike Leeson, Peter Vale, Ellie Greenwich, Jeff Berry and the legendary Phil Spector, and produced by Money, Richie Zito and Jacob Dooley. It reached #4 on the charts with a 12-week run. It was also #1 on the Album Rock Tracks chart as well. Ronnie Spector of the 60’s girl group “The Ronettes” also performs in the song by singing the line, “Be My Baby.” The song runs three minutes and 35 seconds.
Thank you, Eddie, for years of great music.
