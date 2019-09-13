Comments
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney firefighter is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Rodney Loyld Smith was arrested and is currently in the Collin County jail.
McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner sent CBS 11 News the following statement:
“For the McKinney Fire Department, the safety of our citizens and maintaining the trust of the public is our highest priority and we take these matters very seriously. We are working closely with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and will take swift and immediate action when the details are known. At this time, Firefighter Rodney L. Smith has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation.”
His bond is $150,000.
