Comments
LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – The Little Elm Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 58-year-old woman named Katheryn Sue Webb.
She was last seen on August 28 at Kroger at 9700 Coit Road, Plano, Texas, where she works.
Katheryn who may be using her maiden name Clanton is believed to have made it home to her home in Little Elm after work that night, but has not been seen or heard from since.
She may be driving a blue 2012 Chevrolet Camaro with Texas plate number GPG4214.
If you have seen Kathy or know of her whereabouts, call the Little Elm Police Department at 940-349-1600, option 9.
You must log in to post a comment.