DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Big Tex has himself a new pair of boots! On Friday morning, the State Fair of Texas unveiled the new design that fairgoers will see this year.

If you’re wondering, they are size 96 Lucchese boots.

Crews carefully moved and lifted the new boots into place Friday morning. The design was chosen after the fair and Lucchese held a contest that received more than 250 entries.

The winner was Katie Sauceda of Keller.

“And they told me about it, and I had to silently yell into the phone “Oh my god, oh my god I’m work right now. I can’t really talk.’ And then I had to keep quiet about it and that was probably the hardest secret I had to keep,” Sauceda said.

The theme of this year’s fair is celebrating Texas creativity.

“It’s a great design. And we put them on Big Tex’s size 96. 1,400 pounds per pair. About 750 pounds per boot,” said Rusty Fitzgerald of the State Fair.

The fair runs from Sept. 27 to Oct. 20 this year.