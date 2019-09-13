FORT WORTH (HOODLINE) – Looking to try the finest cafes in town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most noteworthy cafes in Fort Worth, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best outposts to venture next time you’re on the hunt.
1. Cafe Modern
Topping the list is Cafe Modern. Located at 3200 Darnell St., the wine bar and traditional American eatery is the highest-rated cafe in Fort Worth, boasting four stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp.
2. West Side Cafe
Next up is Western Hills North’s West Side Cafe, situated at 7950 Camp Bowie West. With 4.5 stars out of 347 reviews on Yelp, the New American breakfast, brunch and lunch diner has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Righteous Foods
Righteous Foods, located at 3405 W. Seventh St., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the New American cafe four stars out of 226 reviews.
4. Tokyo Cafe
Over in Arlington Heights, check out Tokyo Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 239 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese restaurant at 5121 Pershing Ave.
5. Qana Cafe and Hookah
And then there’s Qana Cafe and Hookah, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews. Stop by 7860 Chapin Road to hit up the cafe and hookah bar next time the urge strikes.
