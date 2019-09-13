DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead inside a house that caught fire in Dallas early Friday morning and police are now investigating her death as a homicide.
Crews from Dallas Fire-Rescue were called to the home in the 3200 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street around 3:30 a.m. When the first responders arrived flames were already shooting from the the one-story home.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire. While the crew was dealing with smoldering hot spots and clearing the house, firefighters found the body of an adult woman in the back of the home.
The unidentified woman’s cause of death isn’t known, but the medical examiner will perform a autopsy. Her identity has not yet been released.
A family member told CBS 11 that the victim was killed after a man who she had rejected threw some sort of fiery object into the house, causing flames to spread.
The family member said he believes she may have died after passing out due to the smoke.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.671.3632 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.
