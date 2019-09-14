ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police say a motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a vehicle in Arlington Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 4 p.m. in the 2500 block of East Division Street.
Police say the motorcyclist was going westbound on the road when he crashed into a sedan that was turning onto northbound Watson Road from eastbound East Division Street.
The motorcyclist was ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released, but police say he was a man in his late 20s.
There were two people inside the sedan who were uninjured. According to police, they are cooperating with investigators.
Police are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash and have not ruled out speeding as a factor.
