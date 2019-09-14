WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Darius Anderson paced a powerful rushing attack with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries to help TCU beat Purdue 34-13 on Saturday night.
Sewo Olonilua chipped in with 106 yards rushing and a score for the Horned Frogs.
The Horned Frogs piled up 160 rushing yards on 28 attempts in the opening half compared to minus-1 on 12 attempts for the Boilermakers. Purdue finished with 23 rushing yards on 25 carries.
After the teams traded field goals, Anderson scored on a 32-yard run to put TCU ahead 10-3 with 1:14 left in the first quarter and the Boilermakers trailed the rest of the way.
Redshirt freshman Jack Plummer completed 13 of 29 passes for 181 yards with two interceptions for Purdue (1-2). Plummer started in place of Elijah Sindelar, who was sidelined with concussion. Sindelar led the FBS with 932 yards passing after two games.
J.D. Dellinger hit a career-long 53-yard field goal before Jonathan Song’s 40-yard field goal pushed the Horned Frogs’ lead to 13-6 with 1:09 left in the first half. Max Duggan found a wide-open Al’Dontre Davis for a 22-yard touchdown and Olonilua’s 1-yard TD run made it 27-6 in third quarter before Anderson’s 8-yard touchdown run pushed the lead to 34-6 in the fourth quarter.
Plummer connected with Amad Anderson Jr. for a 54-yard touchdown with 3:40 left.
The Horned Frogs now get set to face the SMU Mustangs in Fort Worth next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
