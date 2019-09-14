CIBOLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas mayor was arrested for a second time after he was accused of trying to hide a 1998 conviction on paperwork ahead of a run for reelection.
A grand jury had indicted Cibolo Mayor Stan “Stosh” Boyle on charges of aggravated perjury and tampering with government documents with the intent to defraud.
The mayor turned himself in to authorities Thursday and was released from the Guadalupe County jail later that day after posting bond.
Authorities say the 44-year-old Boyle earlier submitted paperwork to run for a second term as mayor but on the application failed to note a 1998 felony conviction for possessing with intent to distribute an illicit drug, ecstasy. He was given four years’ probation in that case.
He was previously arrested in July on similar charges after officials say he failed to list the 1998 conviction on paperwork submitted as part of his first run for mayor. In those documents he swore that he’d never been convicted of a felony.
KENS-TV reported that the city council voted to let Boyle remain in office in August as the city gets set for the election in November.
