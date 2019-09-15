ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Three Arlington police officers shot and killed a man who drew a replica BB gun outside his home Saturday evening.
Just before 6:45 p.m. Sept. 14, officers responded to a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of Thomas Chapel Drive. The call indicated that the suspect assaulted the victim using a baseball bat.
During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect, a 31-year old man, assaulted the victim with the bat and caused injury to the victim’s head and arm. The victim was able to leave the residence; however, the suspect refused to come outside and speak with officers.
After unsuccessfully attempting to communicate with the suspect, an emergency arrest team was positioned near the front of the residence.
Just after 8 p.m., the suspect opened the front door and walked onto the front porch, where he pulled a replica BB gun from his waistband, and pointed it at them. Three officers discharged their duty weapons at the suspect, striking and killing him.
A day earlier, officers responded to the same residence to investigate an allegation of an invasive visual recording of a minor involving the suspect. Responding officers investigated that offense and referred the investigation to another investigative unit. While investigating, the suspect made statements that indicated he may be suicidal. For this reason, officers transported him to a mental health treatment facility at John Peter Smith Hospital.
However, investigators learned that the suspect was released from the hospital and returned back to the residence prior to committing the aggravated assault.
The three officers who shot the suspect have been placed on standard administrative leave.
