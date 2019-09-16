  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were arrested early Monday morning after one of them was shot and a victim was assaulted during an argument outside a restaurant in Dallas, police say.

Police responded to the shooting call at around midnight at the El Pulpo restaurant in the 7900 block of Lake June Road in the Pleasant Grove area.

When they arrived, they found that a 28-year-old victim was assaulted. Police say he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

Police also found a 33-year-old suspect with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment. His identity has not yet been released.

Another suspect, 27-year-old John Patrick Vasquez, was arrested and booked into jail.

Police say both suspects will be charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

