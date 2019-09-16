FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Fort Worth have identified the 4-year-old boy shot and killed — allegedly by a relative — over the weekend.
According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Truth Albright was the child shot just before noon on Sunday.
After getting reports of a shooting, officers went a house in the 7700 block of Greengage Drive, in southwest Fort Worth. Once there they found Truth injured and immediately got the child to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.
Police said their investigation has just begun, but that responding officers reported “that a juvenile sibling had shot the four year old.”
So far, investigators have released no information about the sibling and haven’t confirmed whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.
