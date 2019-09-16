PULLING TOGETHERSo Far Over $140,000 Raised - Click Here For Video
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:boy shot, brothers, child shot, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Fatal Shooting, Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Police Department, fort worth shooting, toddler shot, Truth Albright

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Fort Worth have identified the 4-year-old boy shot and killed — allegedly by a relative — over the weekend.

According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, Truth Albright was the child shot just before noon on Sunday.

After getting reports of a shooting, officers went a house in the 7700 block of Greengage Drive, in southwest Fort Worth. Once there they found Truth injured and immediately got the child to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Police said their investigation has just begun, but that responding officers reported “that a juvenile sibling had shot the four year old.”

So far, investigators have released no information about the sibling and haven’t confirmed whether the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Comments