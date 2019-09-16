FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton is speaking his mind after Executive Vice President Stephen Jones made comments on why the disgruntled player has not seen a snap this season.

Charlton has not played in the regular season yet even though he’s healthy and ready to play, according to him.

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan, Jones said Charlton hasn’t seen action due to issues with his position flexibility and that they’ll continue work on his “one-sided” play.

Charlton wasn’t buying Jones’ answer to why he hasn’t played. “Free me,” he said in a now-deleted tweet along with an eyes emoji.

The 24-year-old also replied to comment, saying “… [Jones] told my representation the real reason for everything so all this is just BS to me 4real.”

Charlton, a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has not been as successful as the Cowboys had hoped when they picked him that high. He played in all 16 games his rookie year and registered three sacks and 19 tackles.

In 2018, Charlton played in 11 games, getting 27 tackles and one sack.

Before the season opener against the New York Giants, the defensive end was a healthy scratch from the lineup, sparking conversation on his future with the team. He also didn’t play against the Washington Redskins.

It appears the 24-year-old is itching to play as he continued to tweet about getting back on the field. He’s made comments like “The waiting game” and “Man I can’t wait to get back out there” during the early season.

After his “Free me” tweet,” Charlton wrote, “Trust me the last thing I want to do it to have to go to social media to get what I want so I can play football again.”

Trust me the last thing I want to do is to have to go to social media to get what I want so I can play football again. — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) September 16, 2019

There have been rumblings and reports about potential trades involving Charlton but nothing has been set in stone.

The Cowboys are getting ready for a noon home game against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.