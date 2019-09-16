  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    01:12 AMCelebrity Page
    01:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denton County Sheriff's Department, DFW News, Handgun, officer-involved shooting, OIS, Sanger, Texas

SANGER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a suspect who displayed a handgun while they chased him in Sanger on Monday.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Department said around 5:45 p.m., deputies from the warrants division were trying to find a suspect wanted on felony warrants out of Florida in the 4300 block of View Road.

The Sheriff’s Department said the wanted suspect jumped through a window and deputies ran after the suspect.

Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the weapon and he refused to.

A Denton County Warrant Deputy fired his gun striking and killing the suspect.

As of 9:00 p.m. Monday, officers were still on the scene processing evidence.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Comments