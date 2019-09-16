SANGER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a suspect who displayed a handgun while they chased him in Sanger on Monday.
The Denton County Sheriff’s Department said around 5:45 p.m., deputies from the warrants division were trying to find a suspect wanted on felony warrants out of Florida in the 4300 block of View Road.
The Sheriff’s Department said the wanted suspect jumped through a window and deputies ran after the suspect.
Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the weapon and he refused to.
A Denton County Warrant Deputy fired his gun striking and killing the suspect.
As of 9:00 p.m. Monday, officers were still on the scene processing evidence.
The suspect’s name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
You must log in to post a comment.