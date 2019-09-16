FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The DFW area hit 95°F on Monday afternoon, making this the 16th day in a row where the daily high hit that mark or higher.
This has never happened in September before in 122 years of record-keeping, according to CBS 11 meteorologist Jeff Ray.
It is now the 4th hottest start to September on record in the DFW area.
Highs on Tuesday will likely make it 17 days in a row of 95+ degree temperatures.
A tropical disturbance just off shore in south Texas will likely not become a tropical storm but will instead slowly creep this way.
“By the time we get to Thursday and Friday, we’ll see our first significant chance of rain arrives this month,” Ray said. There has not been a drop of rain at DFW Airport so far this month.
This will bring temperatures down into the 80s for highs.
Relief is in sight.
