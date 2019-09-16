ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police say a student carried a fake pistol to Lamar High School on Monday.
Police Chief Will Johnson said a student overheard another student talking about having the fake gun.
Chief Johnson tweeted a photo of the fake gun and said, “A student overhead another student saying they had a firearm in a backpack at Lamar High School today. @ArlingtonPD officers located the suspect who is 15-years of age. Replica imitation firearms have no place in our schools… period! We need to bolster our laws on fake guns.”
Chief Johnson has expressed concern for months about people carrying fake firearms, saying police who see someone pointing one, have no idea if it’s fake.
No word yet on any punishment for the student who brought the fake gun to school.
