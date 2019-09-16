AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott will lead an economic development mission, including representatives from three North Texas entities, to Japan and South Korea, September 20-27.

The week-long mission will make stops in Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo in Japan and Seoul, South Korea, to meet with CEOs, dignitaries and other business leaders, the Governor’s Office announced on Monday.

The city of Dallas’ Office of Economic Development, Dallas Regional Chamber and Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce will have representatives on the trip.

The mission’s goal is to “strengthen the strong economic and cultural ties between Texas and the two nations, while exploring new areas for expansion in the business sector,” the office said in a news release.

“Texas has a strong cultural and economic bond with Japan and South Korea, and this mission will deepen our growing partnership,” said Governor Abbott. “From Toyota to Mitsubishi, leading manufacturing and tech companies have found a home in Texas because of our shared values and commitment to the free enterprise system. I look forward to strengthening these critical relationships and building a brighter future for all those who do business and call Texas home.”

Japan is the fifth largest export destination for goods from Texas, with more than $12.1 billion exported from Texas to Japan in 2018. Texas ranks No. 2 among the U.S. states for imports from Japan, with imports valued at $16.7 billion in 2018.

More than 400 Japanese companies currently have operations in Texas, including the U.S. headquarters of Toyota, Kubota Tractor Corporation and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The trip is sponsored and paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation.

The following organizations will be joining Governor Abbott’s on this trip:

AEP Texas

The Borderplex Alliance

City Of Dallas – Office of Economic Development

Dallas Regional Chamber

Greater San Marcos Partnership

Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative

Happy State Bank

Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce

McKinney Economic Development Corporation

McLane Group

Temple Economic Development Corporation

Texas Central

Texas Economic Development Corporation

Toyota Motor North America

San Antonio Economic Development Foundation

Seguin Economic Development Corporation

Wipro