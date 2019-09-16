PULLING TOGETHERSo Far Over $140,000 Raised - Click Here For Video
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, DFW News, Grand Prairie, Nathan Israel, Shooting, SWAT

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie Sunday ended with a 21-year-old man in custody after police say he fired shots at officers.

Police say they responded to a call about a gunshot being heard from an apartment in the 500 block of West Westchester Parkway at around 5 p.m.

According to police, the suspect, Nathan Israel, fired a gun inside his girlfriend’s apartment while he was alone.

Police say Israel fired the gun at arriving officers through a window. A SWAT team was called to the scene.

After about an hour of negotiations, the 21-year-old surrendered to SWAT officers.

He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer. He’s also expected to face more charges.

Nathan Israel mugshot (Credit: Grand Prairie Police Department)

There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Comments