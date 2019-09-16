GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie Sunday ended with a 21-year-old man in custody after police say he fired shots at officers.
Police say they responded to a call about a gunshot being heard from an apartment in the 500 block of West Westchester Parkway at around 5 p.m.
According to police, the suspect, Nathan Israel, fired a gun inside his girlfriend’s apartment while he was alone.
Police say Israel fired the gun at arriving officers through a window. A SWAT team was called to the scene.
After about an hour of negotiations, the 21-year-old surrendered to SWAT officers.
He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer. He’s also expected to face more charges.
There were no injuries reported during the incident.
