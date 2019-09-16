



– A woman caught in the middle of a domestic violence shooting at a Fort Worth Pee Wee football game last weekend says she’s blessed to be alive.

“…and blessed every one of these babies is alive and I just want to stop the violence,” said shooting victim Jammee Kneeland.

Meantime, the Fort Worth Longhorns tell CBS 11 they’ve decided from now on, there will be private security and police officers at their games.

They’re also looking into bag restrictions. The goal is for what happened Saturday to never happen again.

Kneeland, who is having a difficult time getting around on crutches, says her physical state is no reflection of her spirit.

Saturday afternoon she was watching her son and nephew play in a Pee Wee football game when she was shot in the leg. Her 12-year-old daughter was hit by the ricochet.

“I can play the event over and over in my head,” said Kneeland. “I remember bickering between parents.. but you know you never think… you take a threat like it’s not going to happen.. a lot of times it’s just talk.”

“We turned around.. only thing we started hearing was gunfire.. everybody started dropping and running,” said Rory Johnson, the Fort Worth Longhorns President.

Johnson, who was on the field at the time, said what happened was traumatizing for his Longhorns.

“It’s been difficult, but we’re trying as a community to let our parents know that we’re going to step up our security, do whatever we can as a community to make sure our kids have the right guidance and counseling heading forward,” he said.

“We need to make sure these babies are okay. I’m here to show them I’m okay,” said Kneeland. “I feel like if I didn’t show my face to these babies they would be more traumatized.”

Fort Worth Police have said very little about the case and have not identified the person they’re looking for.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Kneeland and her daughter with medical bills.