DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s Amazon career day in Dallas as the company holds events across the U.S. to fill 30,000 full- and part-time jobs.
The online shopping giant said the event in Dallas is one of six events happening throughout the nation in hopes of filling positions ahead of the busy holiday season.
The job fair will be held Tuesday at the Frontiers of Flight Museum at 6911 Lemmon Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
According to Amazon, there are more than 1,300 jobs currently available in Dallas and other parts of Texas.
The company is also hiring for the new Amazon Regional Air hub at Fort Worth Alliance Airport that will open in October.
