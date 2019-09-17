Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Evacuations are happening at a school in Fort Worth after reports of a chemical smell wafting through the building.
Ambulances have been called to the Young Women’s Leadership Academy on 8th Street, near Sundance Square. Officials with MedStar Mobile Healthcare say 20 patients are being evaluated.
A hazardous materials team from the Fort Worth Fire Department is at the scene.
According to a spokesperson with the Fort Worth Independent School District, emergency crews were called and precautionary evacuations made after students reported a sewage smell in a classroom.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
