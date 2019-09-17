FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Although the Dallas Cowboys have started the season strong, the cost has been injuries to two of their up-and-coming players in wide receiver Michael Gallup and safety Xavier Woods.
It was announced Monday that Gallup, who currently leads the team with 226 receiving yards, is expected to miss two to four weeks due to a left knee injury suffered during Sunday’s win against the Washington Redskins. He’s scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday.
Gallup’s exceptional play to start the season will be missed and will have the Cowboys looking to rely more on receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb.
The team also saw a breakout performance from receiver Devin Smith, who caught a 51-yard touchdown in last Sunday’s win. This was also his first catch since 2016 with the New York Jets.
It was reported on Tuesday that safety Xavier Woods suffered a high ankle sprain during the Redskins game. Owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that it’s unclear how much time Woods could miss, although a report from NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero said he could miss four to six weeks.
If Woods misses time, safety Darian Thompson would step in for the Cowboys secondary.
Before the news of Woods’ injury, the Cowboys were expected to work out former Green Bay Packers safety Josh Jones.
