DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A large fire severely damaged a business in West Dallas near Regal Row and Highway 183 around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said it had 40 to 50 firefighters battling the fire at Lincoln Press.
The fire was so intense, the roof partially collapsed.
There was one employee inside when the fire started, but they escaped uninjured.
Due to the extensive damage caused by the fire, investigators were unable to make entry into the building.
While they are still trying to figure out what started the fire, they said it appears to be accidental.
According to their website, Lincoln Press makes promotional products like coffee mugs and t-shirts for companies and organizations.
