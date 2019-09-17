  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:building burned, Dallas Fire Rescue, DFW News, Lincoln Press, partial collapse, Roof Collapse, West Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A large fire severely damaged a business in West Dallas near Regal Row and Highway 183 around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it had 40 to 50 firefighters battling the fire at Lincoln Press.

The fire was so intense, the roof partially collapsed.

Fire at Lincoln Press in West Dallas (Chopper 11)

There was one employee inside when the fire started, but they escaped uninjured.

Due to the extensive damage caused by the fire, investigators were unable to make entry into the building.

While they are still trying to figure out what started the fire, they said it appears to be accidental.

According to their website, Lincoln Press makes promotional products like coffee mugs and t-shirts for companies and organizations.

 

Comments