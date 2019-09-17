Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Officer Matthew Rushing admitted in federal court he once wrote fake tickets on the job.
Rushing was arrested in June and has now pleaded guilty to the crime.
Some of the at least 29 fake tickets prosecutors say he wrote involve vehicles that weren’t drivable, had other violations added on to traffic stops or were written for made up people.
In some cases, arrest warrants were issued for victims who didn’t realize they were wrongly accused.
Rushing was placed on administrative leave by the Dallas Police Department in June.
He faces up to five years in prison.
