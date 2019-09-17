  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:childhood poverty, Children, Children at Risk, Children in need, DFW News, Education, Federal Money, federal spending, Kids, poor children, Spending, underfunded, Urban Institute


WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – If children really are the future, their outlook looks underfunded. Government spending on America’s kids has dipped to its lowest level in more than a decade, according to a new report from the Urban Institute.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images)

The share of the federal budget allocated to children dipped to 9.2% in 2018, the lowest since 2007, the nonpartisan think tank found. That trend is likely to continue under current law, with the analysis projecting that federal spending on children will shrink to 7.5% of the budget by 2029.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments