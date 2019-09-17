Comments
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – If children really are the future, their outlook looks underfunded. Government spending on America’s kids has dipped to its lowest level in more than a decade, according to a new report from the Urban Institute.
The share of the federal budget allocated to children dipped to 9.2% in 2018, the lowest since 2007, the nonpartisan think tank found. That trend is likely to continue under current law, with the analysis projecting that federal spending on children will shrink to 7.5% of the budget by 2029.
