ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former Arlington ISD cafeteria worker is accused of stealing approximately $9,000 from students’ meal accounts.

Alma Rodriguez, 52, was indicted in August on theft charges.

School district officials said they suspected Rodriguez was stealing from the accounts at Butler Elementary School, but it wasn’t until a recently completed audit they were able to find out how much money was missing.

Arlington Police said the money was taken from students’ accounts between August 2017 and December 2018.

 

