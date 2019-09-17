FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Frisco Centennial High School graduate is in critical condition at a Houston hospital after she was hit by a car in College Station on Saturday, September 14.
College Station Police say around 2:00 a.m. a vehicle struck Carly Beatty near an intersection and then left the scene without rendering aid.
Officers found the vehicle and the driver, who was eventually taken into custody after a short foot chase.
Pedro Puga, 17, of Bryan was arrested and charged with Intoxication Assault, Fail to Stop and Render Aid and Evading Arrest or Detention.
His bond is set at $26,000.
Beatty is currently a student at Texas A&M University.
A friend’s Facebook post says Beatty and two of her roommates were walking home from a friend’s house when the alleged drunk driver swerved off the street and struck her.
Beatty was airlifted to a Houston hospital.
