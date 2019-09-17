(CBSDFW.COM) – We lost Ric Ocasek of the rock group The Cars on September 15th. He was 75 years old and passed away from natural causes.
While as lead singer of The Cars, the group charted 13 times on the Billboard Hot 100 from 1978-1987. Four of those songs were top 10 hits, with their biggest hit being “Drive” from 1984 that got all the way to #3. But Ocasek also released a beautiful solo composition during this time.
“Emotion In Motion” was written by Ocasek and produced by himself, Chris Hughes, and Ross Cullum. It was included on his second solo album, “This Side Of Paradise”. It reached #15 on Billboard but was #1 on the Mainstream Rock chart in October 1986. It runs 4:40 on the Geffen Record label.
What a beautiful and very much underrated song from a talented performer.
Thank you Ric.
