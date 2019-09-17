



— An Arkansas police department that has recruited a rescue kitten says it needs the public’s help to “pick the purrrrfect name” for the “little guy.”

“Introducing our Pawfficer, the newest member of the FSPD Team,” the Fort Smith Police Department shared Friday on Facebook. “In the next several days, we will be compiling names for our furry friend.”

The FSPD plans to ask the public for help via a Facebook poll later this week, WOFL reported.

Suggested names are already pouring in to the post’s comment section, where the response is overwhelmingly positive.

The current front runners are Blue, Cuffs, Fuzz, Sir Purrs-a-Lot and Paws.

The male kitten was selected after the department “interviewed” about five candidates provided by Jen’s Kitty Rehab, a local nonprofit dedicated to rescuing cats, police said.

The department says it hopes their “Pawfficer” will help officers better connect with local citizens.

“He will attend community and special events and generally be an online presence that will allow us to take a more informal approach to subjects that affect our community,” the department said. “The entire project is designed to make the department more approachable and convey the lighter side of the department and what it means to be a police officer.”

The department says it also hopes to set an example for responsible pet adoption and inspire others to do the same.