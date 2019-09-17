TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 45-year-old man from Tyler has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas.
Eleazar Juarez Juarez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce, transfer, and forge false identification documents before U.S. Magistrate Judge K. Nicole Mitchell.
According to information presented in court, beginning in April 2009, Juarez Juarez was involved in a conspiracy to produce and sell fictitious U.S. identification documents to others. The false documents included U.S. Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Juarez Juarez admitted to being personally responsible for the transfer of at least 25 false identification documents as part of this conspiracy. Juarez Juarez was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 23, 2019.
Under the federal statute, Juarez Juarez faces up to 5 years in federal prison at sentencing.
