HOUSTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tropical Storm Imelda has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring heavy rain and flash floods to areas of southeast Texas starting Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center said a depression that had formed Tuesday morning became a tropical storm at around 12:45 p.m.
NEW: Tropical Storm #Imelda has formed just south of the coast of Texas. For more: see local products from @NWSHouston @NWSLakeCharles , storm information at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB and heavy rainfall forecasts from @NWSWPC pic.twitter.com/pdae8lIxqs
— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 17, 2019
A Flash Flood Watch was issued for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Harris, Liberty, Matagorda, Galveston and Wharton counties at 1 p.m. until Wednesday afternoon.
“This system is likely to produce life-threatening flash flooding along portion of Upper Texas Coast, including the Houston and Galveston areas,” the National Hurricane Center said.
The area has already seen rain during the Tuesday morning hours and many cities are expected to be drenched as the system moves through Thursday.
This system will also bring rain chances to North Texas starting Wednesday with isolated showers and storms possible. Those chances will increase Thursday and Friday with chances of heavy rain in the Metroplex as the system moves north of the Gulf and through parts of Central and East Texas.
Slightly cooler temperatures are also expected to come out of this tropical system for North Texas as highs fall to the 80s.
