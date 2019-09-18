Comments
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was taken to the hospital after an 18-wheeler loaded with flowers went off a bridge and into a creek near Forney early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 80 near Spur 557.
According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital by CareFlite in unknown condition.
Crews could be seen working to clean up the wreckage along with boxes of product piled next to the truck.
Officials with Kaufman County say the crash also caused a fuel spill into the creek. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
The crash has shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 80 as cleanup continues.
