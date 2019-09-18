Comments
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An 11-year-old was struck by the side mirror of an ambulance as he ran into the street Wednesday evening.
The boy thought cars were stopping for him to cross when he darted across the 3000 block of East Renfro Road in Burleson outside a grocery store.
He suffered an injury to the head that doesn’t seem to be life threatening, he was conscious the whole time.
The child was transported to Cooks Children’s Hospital by ground ambulance.
No word on whether the ambulance that took him was the same one that hit him.
