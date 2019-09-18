ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Following cases involving fake or replica guns in Arlington during the past few days, the department’s police chief is on the record criticizing the makers of the so-called toys and gun manufacturers who sell them their designs.
“I think we’re asking cops to make superhuman distinctions,” said Chief Will Johnson when describing the challenge law enforcement officials have.
Over the weekend Arlington Police officers shot and killed a man who pointed a BB gun at them.
Two days later a teenager brought a fake handgun to school at Lamar High.
Chief Johnson said he is specifically focusing on gun manufacturers who sell their designs to toy or replica gun makers.
“There’s no redeeming value for a gun manufacturer to sell their schematics to produce a toy.”
